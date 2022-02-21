Stephen Curry set an NBA All-Star Game record with 16 three-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 163-160 win over Team Durant on Sunday night.

Curry, who finished with 50 points, took home All-Star MVP after ending up just two points shy of the all-time All-Star scoring record in the win.

Curry was +900 to win MVP and +950 to score the most points in the game.

LeBron James scored the winning basket and improved to 5-0 as an All-Star team captain in his 18th All-Star Game appearance.

Team LeBron cashed on the money line, but Team Durant covered as a 5.5-point underdog.

While the All-Star festivities were fun, anybody holding a Phoenix Suns’ futures ticket would have been surprised by the unwelcome news that they received on Sunday.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday Feb. 21, 2022.

Suns Lose Paul To Injury

Suns guard Chris Paul will miss the next 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured right thumb.

Suns guard Chris Paul will be out for the next six to eight weeks due to an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, a source confirmed to ESPN.



The news was first reported by TNT. pic.twitter.com/Ec6Zmmelfw — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2022

Paul, who leads the association with 10.7 assists per game this season, has 126 more assists this season than the next closest player in Atlanta Hawks’ guard Trae Young.

While Paul will undoubtedly be missed by fantasy basketball league managers that were counting on him to come up big over the final stretch of the season, it isn’t time to panic just yet for anybody holding a Suns’ futures ticket.

Suns expect Cam Payne and Landry Shamet both back for their first game after the break against OKC next Thursday. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 17, 2022

Phoenix entered the All-Star break with the best record in the NBA.

The Suns are 6.5 games up on the Golden State Warriors for the best record in both the Western Conference and in the association overall.

For as good as he has been this season, Phoenix went 4-0 without Paul in the lineup last season, and they do have some options for how to deal with his absence this time around.

Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet are both expected to return to the lineup, and they will help fill the void without CP3.

If for whatever reason that combo wasn’t getting it done, the Suns could always try Devin Booker at point guard.

Booker and Paul were both 30-to-1 to win NBA regular season MVP before the injury.

While I don’t think either player was a serious contender to win the award, the fact that Phoenix still has an MVP candidate in its lineup and some reinforcements on the way should help bridge the gap until Paul returns.

As of this morning, the Suns are +410 to win the NBA championship, +170 to win the Western Conference and -800 to win the Pacific Division.

Rookie Cindric Wins Daytona 500

Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

The rookie became the second-youngest Daytona 500 winner of all-time at 23-years-old.

#DAYTONA500 WINNER: @AustinCindric



In his first race in the No. 2 for @Team_Penske, he delivers team owner Roger Penske the perfect birthday present with his 1st career Cup Series victory!



What a way to start the 2022 season.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/nyxlTWVnaz — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) February 21, 2022

Trevor Bayne is the youngest to do ever do it – he was 20-years-old when he won in 2011.

Cindric, who was +3100 to win the race, edged out Bubba Wallace in a photo finish for the victory.

RIGHT DOWN TO THE WIRE 😳



Austin Cindric edges out Bubba Wallace to win the #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/yBrhcYvuO9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2022

Wallace became the fourth driver with multiple runner-up finishes in the Daytona 500 but zero wins.

Next up for the NASCAR Cup Series is a trip to Fontana, California for the Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway next Sunday.

Hammond Wins Habs Debut

The Montreal Canadiens went almost an entire month without picking up a single regulation win from January 18th to February 16th.

After 10 straight losses, the Habs have put together back-to-back wins over the St. Louis Blues and New York Islanders.

Montreal beat the Blues 3-2 in overtime on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Canadiens beat the Islanders 3-2 in a shootout to secure consecutive wins for the first time this season.

The Habs cashed as a +250 money line underdog versus the Islanders.

What a feeling for Andrew Hammond 🍔😃 pic.twitter.com/rgiEDg26Jb — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 20, 2022

Montreal will be in tough to extend that streak to three in a row when they host the rival Toronto Maple Leafs tonight.

The Canadiens are +280 money line, making them the biggest underdog on tonight’s board.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period en route to a 7-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

It was Edmonton’s first loss in six games under new head coach Jay Woodcroft.

Also last night, Jack Eichel scored his first goal with the Vegas Golden Knights (-170) as they beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1.

JACK EICHEL SCORED A GOAL FOR THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS pic.twitter.com/xZQQ0DXDyt — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 21, 2022

Eichel, who was skating on the top line with Max Pacioretty and Chandler Stephenson, also added an assist and five shots on goal.