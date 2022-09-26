Morning Coffee: FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football As if the first two prime time games of the week haven’t been rough enough, tonight we get the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Here’s the Morning Coffee for Monday September 26th, 2022.

​Week 3 of the NFL season hasn’t exactly gone as planned for the guy that writes this column.

It started with the late touchdown on Thursday Night Football that spoiled my FanDuel Same Game Parlay.

As if that wasn’t harsh enough, Sunday left me with a laundry list of bad beats.

Dalvin Cook was at 96 yards when he suffered a game-ending injury, falling just short of the number for his rushing and receiving yards over/under at 99.5.

Devin Duvernay landed on exactly 25 receiving yards after I bet the over 25.5 at FanDuel.

I needed seven more receiving yards from Stefon Diggs when he was forced to leave Buffalo’s loss to Miami because of cramping and didn’t finish with another catch after recording seven receptions for 74 yards through three quarters.

Sure, you win some and you lose some.

We’re on to Monday Night Football.

FanDuel Best Bet For Monday Night Football

The Cowboys picked up their first win of the season with Cooper Rush leading the way against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, and are looking to pick up from where they left off last season when they were perfect in division games.

Cooper Rush vs Daniel Jones tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/FgAZV1H6C6 — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) September 26, 2022

Dallas went 6-0 against the spread versus NFC East opponents, and 4-0 ATS in weeks with extra rest.

Rush has won each of his first two NFL starts, and anybody that wants to argue the Cowboys can’t win with him at quarterback likely thought the Bengals would be a tougher match-up for Dallas than the Giants.

New York will be without several key starters, and while I lean Dallas to win this game, I have my eye on a player prop for my FanDuel Best Bet.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has averaged 4.5 receptions for 23.0 receiving yards in the first two games of the season.

Saquon Barkley on his excitement for the white-out on Monday night



Full video: https://t.co/3pLZ940T0E pic.twitter.com/r3G5D7S3yX — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) September 22, 2022

With the Cowboys sending wave after wave of pressure at Daniel Jones, I expect him to lean even more on Barkley with short passes in an effort to negate some of their aggression.

FanDuel currently has Barkley at over/under 23.5 receiving yards.

I’ll make Barkley over 23.5 receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

NFL Sunday Week 3 News & Notes

It wasn’t just the bad beats that had me thinking about an absolutely wild NFL Sunday this morning.

The Carolina Panthers snapped a string of nine straight losses both straight up and against the spread with a 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints.

While the Saints lost, rookie wide receiver Chris Olave was an absolute stud, finishing with nine catches for 147 yards.

Olave to go over 39.5 receiving yards was my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 3.

I also bet on Olave to go for 100+ receiving yards at +750.

The 11th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft has been somewhat underestimated early on, and it will be interesting what kind of numbers the traders at FanDuel respond with for a Week 4 match-up versus the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings outscored the Detroit Lions 28-24 after rallying with 14 points in the fourth quarter.

When adversity hit, we could have checked out.



But no.



That's not who we are. #Skol pic.twitter.com/0ildwzT5zH — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 25, 2022

Shout out to our graphics guy Chris Brieda, the diehard Lions’ fans that can’t catch a break with this team.

Detroit looked like it was on its way to a win before Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with an injury in the second half.

The Lions can’t afford to lose their top receiving threat heading into a must-win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers gained some ground on Detroit with a 14-12 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rodgers 🤝 Brady



Two of the best to ever do it.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/RbFZ0GBcNk — ESPN (@espn) September 25, 2022

The two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks combined for just 26 points in an ugly affair.

Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams improved to 11-1 straight up and against the spread versus the Arizona Cardinals with a 20-12 win.

"We had a great win but we gotta get better... the sky ain't even the limit!"



🎙 Week 3 Victory Speech pic.twitter.com/75YOobxfaN — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 26, 2022

We saw the trend towards the under continue as the under is now 8-7 this week heading into Monday Night Football.

The under is 29-18-1 this season, including 7-2 in prime time games.

Finally, shout out to our own Luke Bellus, who went all in on the Indianapolis Colts to pull off the upset on the money line as a +200 underdog against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Colts didn’t play the prettiest of games, but they escaped with a key win over a tough opponent.

It looked like tensions flared Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy at one point.

It’s something to remember as the Chiefs look to bounce back from their first loss of the year against Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 4.