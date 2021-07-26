Morning Coffee: Is it time to buy low on Team USA to win gold?

Is this rock bottom for Team USA basketball?

It’s an important question for bettors to consider after France upset the Americans 83-76 in their Olympics opener.

Team USA men’s basketball had its 25-game win streak at the Olympics snapped with its first loss since the bronze-medal game in Athens in 2004.

We already knew the Americans needed to overcome a number of internal challenges in order to live up to their status as the gold-medal favourite.

After another market adjustment, is now the time to buy low on Team USA?

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday July 26, 2021.

Team USA’s gold medal futures

It certainly didn’t take long for another significant adjustment in the men’s basketball gold-medal market.

Team USA entered the Olympics at -300 to win gold. One loss later, and they are now -200.

Will Team USA be able to redeem itself and win Gold or has the world caught up? 🏀



(via NY Post) pic.twitter.com/a3YCY4CX9M — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 26, 2021

For perspective, the 1992 Dream Team entered the Olympics at -2000 to win gold, and looking back now, that number still seems lower than it should be.

This certainly isn’t the 1992 Dream Team, but at what point does it make sense to jump on the most talented team in the tournament and obvious favourite?

USA men's basketball Olympic losses:



1972 gold medal game vs. USSR

1988 semifinal vs. USSR

2004 group vs. Puerto Rico

2004 group vs. Lithuania

2004 semifinal vs. Argentina

2020 group vs. France



Now 138-6 all-time — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) July 25, 2021

Australia remains the second choice to win gold at +650 – I liked them at -130 to win a medal entering the tournament.

Spain went from +1100 to +800 to win gold. France, which upset Team USA in their opener, went from +2000 to +1000 to win gold.

Our TSN Edge basketball analyst Wesley Cheng highlighted in detail the issues that the Americans would need to overcome in order to deliver as the favourite.

#Tokyo2020 Men’s Basketball begins this weekend. Does the current American roster deserve to be labelled “The Dream Team”? @chengwesley examines the competition and concerns Team USA faces. https://t.co/q5VonhmlPq pic.twitter.com/EqBXHfWVhT — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 24, 2021

As far as I’m concerned, Team USA is still far too talented to completely overlook in the futures market.

For what it’s worth, the Americans led France 74-67 with less than four minutes to go before hitting an absolute wall and getting outscored 16-2 down the stretch.

If they had won that game against a top four choice to take the gold, Team USA would probably be priced around -500 this morning. Instead, we get them at -200.

Kevin Durant, Zach LaVine and Devin Booker each had more fouls than field-goals vs France. pic.twitter.com/llptiLux9v — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 25, 2021

Keep in mind that Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday didn’t land in Japan until less than 24 hours before tip versus France.

This team also hasn’t had much practice time together. They will get some work in this week, including as a 39.5-point favourite versus Iran on Wednesday.

This team is far from perfect. Still, reinforcements have arrived, and this group should in theory get better as the tournament progresses.

Maybe this is rock bottom for Team USA basketball. Or maybe it isn’t.

At -200 to win gold, I feel compelled to take this as a buy-low spot to back the Americans.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire?

The final act of Aaron Rodgers’ off-season drama is fast approaching. So how does it end this time around?

Is Aaron Rodgers really retiring? How a Vegas sportsbook getting a tip from a source “that has been right before” led to Packers odds and totals getting knocked off most boards on Friday https://t.co/d667LtGSHY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 24, 2021

Speculation that Rodgers could call it a career ramped up when multiple sportsbooks pulled down any odds related to the Green Bay Packers after they received a tip that he could opt to retire.

DraftKings and PointsBet in particular took down their odds to win the NFC North and Green Bay’s win total.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have the same Instagram story up right now. pic.twitter.com/hDLE02V7fk — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 24, 2021

Apparently, Rodgers isn’t the only star that wants out of Wisconsin, either.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

Some books still have their NFC North odds up, with varying prices depending on where you look.

William Hill U.S. has the Packers and Minnesota Vikings as co-favourites to win their division at +140, with the Chicago Bears at +350 and the Detroit Lions at +1800.

Green Bay’s win total is off the board.

All of this sets up for what should be a very interesting week as we wait word on what Rodgers will do next.

Blue Jays aim to stop slide in Boston

With the MLB trade deadline this Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to get some help as they continue to chase a playoff spot.

While reinforcements could very well be on the way, the Blue Jays need to help their own cause by getting back on track with a four-game set against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park to begin the week.

Toronto has struggled against division opponents this season. The Blue Jays are 49-46 overall, but just 21-24 against AL East opponents.

Toronto limps into this week with just one win in its past five games.

While his @BlueJays couldn't make the 3-1 lead he gave them hold up against the Mets on Sunday afternoon, Bo Bichette was solid at the dish by recording a pair of singles and driving in 2 runs as well. With it, he now sits alone in 3rd on this list of efforts among TOR shortstops pic.twitter.com/uHumqw0C12 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) July 26, 2021

After getting outscored a combined 20-8 in a pair of losses to Boston last week, it will be interesting to see how they respond.

The Blue Jays are currently 9.5 games back of the division leaders and four games back of a Wild Card.

As of this morning, Toronto is +1400 to win the AL East.

The Red Sox remain the favourite at +100, but with the Tampa Bay Rays (+120) and the New York Yankees (+1200) still in the picture.

Tonight’s series opener is currently a pick’em with Thomas Hatch expected to get the nod for the Blue Jays opposite Nick Pivetta as the scheduled starter for Boston.