Aaron Judge did it again.

The New York Yankees trailed the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 entering the ninth inning of last night’s game.

Then Judge stepped to the plate and blasted his 60th home run of the season to make things interesting.

Four batters later, Giancarlo Stanton crushed his third career walk-off grand slam as the Yankees beat the Pirates 9-8.

New York became the second team in MLB history and the first since 1956 to hit multiple walk-off grand slams with the team trailing by three runs in a season.

Judge was already the overwhelming favourite to win American League MVP at FanDuel entering this month.

The only question now is this – how many home runs will he hit in September?

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Wednesday September 20th, 2022.

Judge Hits No. 60 In Historic Comeback Win

With his 60th home run of the season, Judge is now just one home run back of Roger Maris for the AL single-season record.

He’s on pace for 66 home runs this season, which would put him into a tie for the third-most all-time.

ALL RISE #60!! 🔥 🔥



Aaron Judge hits home run number 60 of the season and is just one away from tying a franchise single-season record!



Judge HR was +200 on @FanDuelCanada 💰



(🎥:@Yankees) pic.twitter.com/oSjR0TnQf4 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 21, 2022

Judge, who leads the majors in average, home runs and RBI, is now -20000 to win AL MVP at FanDuel.

While the Yankees’ slugger has locked up that award, everybody wants to know how many home runs he will finish with this season.

Aaron Judge is the first player in MLB history with at least 60 HR, 15 steals and 90 walks in a season. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) September 21, 2022

Next up, he’ll face Roansy Contreras in the series finale against the Pirates.

Will Judge match or break the AL single-season record tonight?

Judge is +220 to hit a home run and +1800 to hit two home runs tonight at FanDuel.

New York is a -310 money line favourite.

With Judge on the verge of baseball history, what else would anybody watch tonight?

Avalanche Lock MacKinnon Up Long Term

The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche locked up Nathan MacKinnon long term with an eight-year, $100.8 million contract extension.

MacKinnon will make $12.6 million per year, which is slightly higher than Connor McDavid at $12.5 million per year.

Nathan MacKinnon signed his record-breaking contract while ripping a round of golf. ⛳️😂



(📸: @Avalanche) pic.twitter.com/dTze00PAo1 — BarDown (@BarDown) September 21, 2022

The Avalanche remain the obvious Stanley Cup favourite at FanDuel at +450.

No other team has shorter than +1000 odds to win it all.

WILL COLORADO REPEAT THIS SEASON? 🏆



The Avalanche are HEAVY FAVOURITES to come out of the West over on @FanDuelCanada. 👀 pic.twitter.com/tzu1SesCkE — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, MacKinnon is the fourth choice to win the Hart Memorial Trophy at +1000.

Only McDavid (+260), Auston Matthews (+420) and Leon Draisaitl (+600) have shorter odds.

MacKinnon finished last season with 32 goals and 88 points in 65 games played.

FanDuel set the over/under for MacKinnon’s regular season point total at 99.5 for this upcoming season.

FanDuel NFL Power Rankings Update

The latest edition of the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings are up on the site right now.

📈 @FanDuelCanada NFL Power Rankings 📉



Tua has the Dolphins on the rise. 👀



MORE: https://t.co/8Vl6l6U0b8 pic.twitter.com/OzgOAfEVJT — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 21, 2022

No surprise, the Miami Dolphins are among the biggest risers on the list following an epic comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens to move to 2-0.

On the flip side, the Indianapolis Colts continued to tumble down the list after an 0-2 start.

After a wild loss to the Dolphins, the Ravens head out to New England to face the Patriots this week. @FanDuelCanada currently has Baltimore as a 3-point favourite. Will they cover? @DavisSanchez has more: https://t.co/3ByEuutY3R pic.twitter.com/eX4FEnPFvy — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 20, 2022

Meanwhile, there are a couple of trends to keep an eye on heading into Week 3.

First, underdogs went 9-5-1 against the spread last week and are 17-13-1 against the spread this season.

The under has gone 21-9-1 this season, including 11-5 in Week 2.

There’s no guarantee those trends will continue in Week 3.

However, when you’re evaluating the lines for Week 3 and looking for value, it’s important to understand why you are seeing certain numbers on the board at FanDuel.