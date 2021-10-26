Monday Night Football might not have been the most exciting prime time game for fans.

On the other hand, if you bet the under it doesn’t get much better than that.

The same is true if you took the points with the Seattle Seahawks.

After jumping out to an early 7-0 lead on an 84-yard touchdown by DK Metcalf on which the defender slipped, the Seahawks offence played about as conservative as it gets as the coaching staff did everything they could to protect Geno Smith.

It worked, at least as far as bettors are concerned.

The New Orleans Saints won 13-10, but Seattle covered as a 5.5-point underdog.

With the first seven weeks of the NFL season in the books, there are two quarterbacks that are undefeated against the spread.

Dak Prescott is 6-0 ATS.

Geno Smith is 2-0 ATS.

That’s the list.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Oct. 26, 2021.

Kamara Goes Off On Monday Night Football

While the Seahawks couldn’t get much going on offence, they also couldn’t slow down Alvin Kamara on defence.

Kamara had 10 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.

In fact, he had more receiving yards last night than he did the entire season entering Week 7 (113).

And 118 of Kamara’s 128 receiving yards came after the catch.

He also rushed for 51 yards.

Shout out to our very own Chris Amberley, who had Kamara over 127.5 rushing and receiving yards as his best bet for Monday Night Football.

King Kamara 👑@A_kamara6 becomes the fastest player in the NFL to reach 3000 rushing AND receiving yards in just 66 games- 4 games faster than the previous leader 😎😤 pic.twitter.com/1DxbaeLYts — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 26, 2021

On a night when neither quarterback was able to push the ball downfield, Kamara’s brilliance was the difference in the game.

With the Seattle cover, underdogs improved to 57-49 against the spread this season with one pick’em.

Home teams went 9-4 against the spread in Week 7, but still trail 48-58 ATS this season.

The under went 8-5 this week and is now 58-47-2 this season.

World Series Begins Tonight

The 2021 World Series gets underway tonight with the Houston Astros set to host the Atlanta Braves in Game 1.

Houston is -135 to win the opener, with the total set at 8.

The Astros opened -140 to win the World Series, but that number has been bet up to Houston -150.

Atlanta, which won just 88 regular season games, which is the fewest in this year’s playoff field, is +125 to win the series.

The Braves entered this season at +1000 to win the World Series.

Dansby Swanson & Alex Bregman, the top 2 picks in the 2015 MLB Draft, will face off in this World Series



It will be the 1st World Series where the top 2 picks from the same draft face each other



(faced = each of the players play in at least 1 game of that WS)



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/v1A4EVUOD5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Houston opened the year at +2200 to win it all, but that number dropped to +1800 just a week into the season and continued to fall from there.

As somebody that bet the Astros to win the AL West at +130 and the World Series at +2200 before the season, it’s been absolutely fascinating to watch how this team was completely overlooked from the start.

Andersen, Hurricanes Beat Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes (-115) handed the Toronto Maple Leafs their fourth straight loss on Monday night.

Frederik Andersen improves to 5-0 with a .946 save percentage.



One of best players in NHL in early going. #Vezinandersen — James Mirtle (@mirtle) October 26, 2021

The Maple Leafs have been outscored 22-6 during the course of their four-game slide.

Coming off another first-round playoff exit after blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Montreal Canadiens, tensions were high enough in Toronto.

After dropping four straight, it will be a tense 48 hours for Leafs fans heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

At 0-5-1, Chicago is one of two NHL teams that still haven’t won a game.

Meanwhile, Carolina improved to 5-0 with the win over Toronto.

4 NHL teams have started 5-0-0 or better this season (most in NHL history) pic.twitter.com/kVDmGYs5YK — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) October 26, 2021

The Florida Panthers (-400) beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 to improve to 6-0.

The St. Louis Blues (-170) blanked the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 to improve to 5-0.

With the Edmonton Oilers at 5-0, there are now four NHL teams at 5-0 or better for the first time ever.

The Oilers will look to stay perfect when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

They’ve scored five goals or more in four straight wins.

