The Tampa Bay Lightning are Stanley Cup champions.

Tampa Bay is the first preseason Stanley Cup favourite to win it all since the 2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks. The Lightning were listed at +675 odds to win the Cup at the start of the year.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020.

Lightning Lift The Cup

Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the first period and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as Tampa Bay clinched with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday night.

Vasilevskiy, who started every game for the Lightning in these playoffs, set an NHL record for minutes played by a goalie in the postseason.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the @TBLightning is the second goalie in NHL history to have his first career playoff shutout come in the Stanley Cup clincher.



The other was Pittsburgh's Tom Barrasso in 1991.#GoBolts — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 29, 2020

Victor Hedman, who assisted on Point’s first-period goal, was awarded the Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP. He became the 10th different defenceman to win the award.

Point set a franchise record for goals in a postseason with 14, finishing with a resume that could have very well made him worthy of MVP recognition.

One of the bigger heroes of the @TBLightning 2020 #StanleyCup win, Brayden Point put forth a Conn Smythe-worthy year in his own right. Finishing with a franchise record for goals in a single postseason (14), he also winds up behind only 6 names on this legendary list of centremen pic.twitter.com/tORM8qkmVL — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 29, 2020

Here is our first look at the 2020-21 Stanley Cup odds:

Avalanche +650

Lightning +700

Golden Knights +700

Bruins +1200

Maple Leafs +1500

Capitals +1600

Flyers +1600

Penguins +1800

Stars +2000

Blues +2000

Canucks +2000

Oilers +2000

Rangers +2000

Hurricanes +2500

Islanders +2500

Flames +3000

Predators +3000

Jets +3500

Coyotes +4000

Blue Jackets +5000

Panthers +5000

Wild +5000

Devils +5000

Canadiens +6000

Sharks +6000

Ducks +8000

Sabres +8000

Blackhawks +8000

Kings +8000

Senators +10000

Red Wings +20000

Nathan Mackinnon and the Colorado Avalanche open as the Stanley Cup favourite at +650. Tampa Bay is +700 to repeat.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are the favourite among the Canadian teams at +1500, followed by the Canucks and the Oilers at +2000.

The Detroit Red Wings open as the biggest Stanley Cup long shot at +20000.

Prime Time Patrick

Patrick Mahomes threw for 385 yards and finished with five touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs gave up a kick return touchdown, turned the ball over on a fumble, missed a field goal and missed an extra point, but they still beat the Ravens by 14 points and covered easily as a 3.5-point underdog.

Mahomes improved to 6-0-1 in his NFL career when listed as a betting underdog.

The win is even more important under the new NFL playoff structure, which features only one bye per conference that is awarded to the No. 1 overall seed.

Four of the last seven Super Bowls have featured a matchup of both No. 1 seeds.

The home team has won 12 of the last 14 conference championship games

A first-round bye and home-field advantage would provide a major boost to Kansas City’s chances to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs opened as a 6.5-point favourite for a home game against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

Meanwhile, the Ravens will travel to face the Washington Football Team as 13.5-point favourites – the lone double-digit spread on the board for Week 4.

Playoff Baseball

Matt Shoemaker will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

At +2500, the Blue Jays have the fourth-longest odds to win it all of the 16 playoff teams.

Here is a look at the updated World Series odds heading into the postseason:

Dodgers +300

Yankees +700

White Sox +800

Padres +850

Athletics +900

Rays +1000

Twins +1000

Cubs +1600

Braves +2000

Reds +2000

Indians +2200

Marlins +2200

Blue Jays +2500

Astros +3500

Cardinals +3500

Brewers +4000

The TSN Edge is a destination for information and analysis relating to fantasy and sports betting. This is not a gambling website. This site is for informational and recreational purposes only and provides no opportunity to gamble for real money or money’s worth.