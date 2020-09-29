1h ago
Morning Coffee: Lightning lift the Stanley Cup
Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020.
Button: BriseBois did a brilliant job building a Cup winner
Tampa Bay is the first preseason Stanley Cup favourite to win it all since the 2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks. The Lightning were listed at +675 odds to win the Cup at the start of the year.
Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Sept. 29, 2020.
Lightning Lift The Cup
Brayden Point scored a power-play goal in the first period and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as Tampa Bay clinched with a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final on Tuesday night.
Vasilevskiy, who started every game for the Lightning in these playoffs, set an NHL record for minutes played by a goalie in the postseason.
Andrei Vasilevskiy of the @TBLightning is the second goalie in NHL history to have his first career playoff shutout come in the Stanley Cup clincher.— Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) September 29, 2020
The other was Pittsburgh's Tom Barrasso in 1991.#GoBolts
Victor Hedman, who assisted on Point’s first-period goal, was awarded the Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP. He became the 10th different defenceman to win the award.
Point set a franchise record for goals in a postseason with 14, finishing with a resume that could have very well made him worthy of MVP recognition.
One of the bigger heroes of the @TBLightning 2020 #StanleyCup win, Brayden Point put forth a Conn Smythe-worthy year in his own right. Finishing with a franchise record for goals in a single postseason (14), he also winds up behind only 6 names on this legendary list of centremen pic.twitter.com/tORM8qkmVL— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) September 29, 2020
Here is our first look at the 2020-21 Stanley Cup odds:
Avalanche +650
Lightning +700
Golden Knights +700
Bruins +1200
Maple Leafs +1500
Capitals +1600
Flyers +1600
Penguins +1800
Stars +2000
Blues +2000
Canucks +2000
Oilers +2000
Rangers +2000
Hurricanes +2500
Islanders +2500
Flames +3000
Predators +3000
Jets +3500
Coyotes +4000
Blue Jackets +5000
Panthers +5000
Wild +5000
Devils +5000
Canadiens +6000
Sharks +6000
Ducks +8000
Sabres +8000
Blackhawks +8000
Kings +8000
Senators +10000
Red Wings +20000
Nathan Mackinnon and the Colorado Avalanche open as the Stanley Cup favourite at +650. Tampa Bay is +700 to repeat.
Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are the favourite among the Canadian teams at +1500, followed by the Canucks and the Oilers at +2000.
The Detroit Red Wings open as the biggest Stanley Cup long shot at +20000.
Prime Time Patrick
Patrick Mahomes threw for 385 yards and finished with five touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The Chiefs gave up a kick return touchdown, turned the ball over on a fumble, missed a field goal and missed an extra point, but they still beat the Ravens by 14 points and covered easily as a 3.5-point underdog.
Mahomes improved to 6-0-1 in his NFL career when listed as a betting underdog.
The win is even more important under the new NFL playoff structure, which features only one bye per conference that is awarded to the No. 1 overall seed.
Four of the last seven Super Bowls have featured a matchup of both No. 1 seeds.
The home team has won 12 of the last 14 conference championship games
A first-round bye and home-field advantage would provide a major boost to Kansas City’s chances to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
The Chiefs opened as a 6.5-point favourite for a home game against the New England Patriots in Week 4.
Meanwhile, the Ravens will travel to face the Washington Football Team as 13.5-point favourites – the lone double-digit spread on the board for Week 4.
Playoff Baseball
Matt Shoemaker will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.
At +2500, the Blue Jays have the fourth-longest odds to win it all of the 16 playoff teams.
Here is a look at the updated World Series odds heading into the postseason:
Dodgers +300
Yankees +700
White Sox +800
Padres +850
Athletics +900
Rays +1000
Twins +1000
Cubs +1600
Braves +2000
Reds +2000
Indians +2200
Marlins +2200
Blue Jays +2500
Astros +3500
Cardinals +3500
Brewers +4000
