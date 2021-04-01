Morning Coffee: The longest NHL losing streak in 17 years is over

The NHL’s longest losing streak in 17 years is over.

For the first time since Feb. 23, the Buffalo Sabres got back in the win column with a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

Buffalo, shutout five times while going 0-15-3 during its slide, ended the 14th-longest losing streak in NHL history with the victory.

The Sabres also snapped a 0-9-2 run on home ice – the second-longest home losing streak in franchise history – with just their third win in 17 games at KeyBank Center this season.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday April 1, 2021.

Sabres End Slide

Coming off back-to-back losses in which they blew leads, including a 4-3 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Monday night, there was considerable tension when Buffalo took a 4-1 lead into the third period on Wednesday.

The Sabres were a -1800 live favourite.

Still, this was the same team that just blew a two-goal third-period lead to the same opponent a couple of nights earlier.

It wasn’t until Brandon Montour scored a pair of shorthanded goals late in the third to ice it that fans and anyone who took a chance on Buffalo at +165 to win it could feel confident the losing streak was over.

Brandon Montour (0:37) scored the fastest two shorthanded goals by a defenseman in NHL history and the 12th fastest by any player to help the @BuffaloSabres snap their 18-game winless streak with a victory over the Flyers. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/wgqnq9n0Pv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 1, 2021

Linus Ullmark shut the door with 31 saves for his first win since Jan. 24.

After the final horn, even the Sabres’ social media team was soaking it in.

There won’t be much time for celebration in Buffalo – the Sabres host the New York Rangers tonight.

What are the odds that Buffalo makes it two in a row? The Sabres are currently a +175 underdog – the Rangers are a -210 favourite.

Campbell Still Perfect

The Toronto Maple Leafs (-140) secured their fourth victory in five games with a 3-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

The top line of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman each had two points, with Hyman netting the eventual game winner.

Jack Campbell made 26 saves to improve to 7-0-0.

Keeping his record unblemished & running his win streak to open 2020-21 to 7 consecutive games in a 3-1 @MapleLeafs win over the Jets tonight, Jack Campbell continues to give his team some top notch quality goaltending. As these stats show, he's had quite the start to his season pic.twitter.com/hblfrgdxJX — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 1, 2021

It wasn’t that long ago that our TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson recommended grabbing Campbell off the wire in fantasy hockey leagues before it was too late.

Hopefully, you took his advice.

In seven starts this season, Campbell has as many wins as the Sabres.

MLB Opening Day

MLB Opening Day 2021 has officially arrived with 15 games on the schedule for Thursday, including a triple-header on TSN.

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will kick things off on the network with a date with the Colorado Rockies at 4 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers enter the 2021 season as the consensus favourite to repeat as World Series champions (+350).

Their win total is set at 103.5 – the second highest by any team over the last 30 years.

“The Big E” Eric Cohen has his best bets for Thursday’s games.

Welcome back baseball! The 2021 #MLB season begins with 15 games on Thursday, including a triple-header on TSN. @realEricCohen reveals his top plays for MLB's Opening Day. #OpeningDay

March Madness Final Four Update

Undefeated No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga remains the obvious favourite to win the national title entering the Final Four.

The Zags are now -220 to win the tournament, followed by Baylor at +280, Houston at +850 and UCLA at +2000.

The lines for the four possible championship matchups were posted on Wednesday evening.

Potential championship lines. Posted at @WilliamHillUS



Gonzaga -6 vs Baylor

Gonzaga -9 vs Houston

Baylor -6 vs UCLA

Houston -3.5 vs UCLA#MarchMadness — David Bearman ESPN (@DBearmanESPN) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, UConn remains the favourite on the women’s side at -125 to win the national title, followed by Stanford at +180, South Carolina at +500 and Arizona at +3000.

UConn is currently a 13.5-point favourite for its Final Four showdown with Arizona.

Stanford is a six-point favourite versus South Carolina.

You can catch both games on TSN on Friday, beginning with the Stanford-South Carolina game at 6 p.m. ET.