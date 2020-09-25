MRIs on San Diego Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger revealed no damage to his UCL, manager Jayce Tingler told reporters Friday.

MRIs on Mike Clevinger’s right elbow revealed no damage to the UCL, sources said. He is aiming for a Round 2 or 3 return, with Padres manager Jayce Tingler telling reporters a Wild Card return is also possible. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) September 25, 2020

He is aiming for a return in Round 2 or 3, though Tingler added that a return in the wild card round is also possible.

Clevinger departed from his start after just one inning on Wednesday but multiple reports from Thursday the injury was not believed to be serious.

Clevinger has pitched well in four starts since being acquired by the Padres in August, posting an ERA of 2.84 and a WHIP of 0.89.

San Diego will wrap up their final series of the season beginning Friday night against the Giants in San Francisco.