It appears the NHL salary cap for next season could be well below the initial estimate of $83 million.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, multiple teams are "very concerned" that the salary cap could come in at less than $82 million. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported Monday the number could be below $83 million and added Tuesday the number should be finalized this week.

Falling below $82 million would represent just over a $2 million rise from this year's $79.5 million cap after NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced in December the salary cap was expected to rise by $3.5 million.

According to CapFriendly, the Vegas Golden Knights currently have the highest projected cap hit next season with $83.1 million in salary on their roster. That number, however, includes David Clarkson's $5.25 million salary which can be shelved on long-term injured reserve.

Last year's salary cap was announced on June 21.