OTTAWA — Two-time Canadian champion Nam Nguyen is retiring from competitive figure skating.

The 24-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., captured gold at the 2014 world junior championships and went on to claim silver at Skate Canada International in 2019 and bronze at Skate America in 2015.

"It has been an honour representing Canada at the highest levels of our sport and I cannot thank Skate Canada enough, for all the trust and opportunities they have given my team and I over the years of my career," Nguyen said in a statement. "I've learned so many valuable lessons throughout the years that I will take with me as I move on to the next chapter of my life."

Nguyen had a rough finish to his career, contracting COVID-19 just days before Canada's Olympic trials in January. He finished sixth, and suggested that weekend he might consider competing another season.

Nguyen performed in the figure skating gala at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, and was memorable for his big round glasses and suspenders.

He became a staple on the Canadian skating scene after wining the national juvenile title in 2007. He went onto win national titles at pre-novice (2008), novice (2009), junior (2011) and senior (2015, '19).

"Nam is a prime example of skating development in Canada finding success at every level of skating. We are very proud of Nam and his journey, and we wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavours," said Mike Slipchuk, Skate Canada's high performance director.

Nguyen plans to remain in skating as a coach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2022.