After punching her way to a first-round, upset victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk to claim the UFC strawweight championship, Rose Namajunas’ first title defence will come against the woman she dethroned to capture the gold.

The rematch is on!@RoseNamajunas set to defend the belt vs @JoannaMMA in the co-main event at #UFC223! pic.twitter.com/RRIOZ3YbE9 — UFC (@ufc) January 19, 2018

During their 25th anniversary press conference, UFC president Dana White officially announced the rematch will be the co-main event for UFC 223 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Book the date 4/7/18☝🏼 I’m taking back what belongs to me!🤫 The belt is commin’ to Poland again!🇵🇱 @ufc #TheQueenIsBack — Joanna Jedrzejczyk (@joannamma) January 19, 2018

Namajunas has won five of her last six bouts, suffering only a split decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz and defeated Michelle Waterson prior to her title winning victory at UFC 217.

Meanwhile, the former champion suffered the only loss of her MMA career when she dropped the title to Namajunas, prior to that Jedrzejczyk won her first 14 bouts including five title defenses.

The 30-year-old first won the belt with a second round, TKO victory over Carla Esparza at UFC 185.

The main event of UFC 223 will be a bout between interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov.