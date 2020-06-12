For Martin Truex Jr., the drought is finally over.

After failing to register a top-five finish through nine starts, Truex followed a third-place result at Atlanta on Sunday with his first win of the season at Martinsville on Wednesday night.

Truex is now up to 24 Cup Series wins during the last five seasons – two more than Kyle Busch to lead all drivers.

Now, the driver of the No. 19 Toyota will look to build off his best two starts of the year when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Dixie Vodka 400 this Sunday.

Truex and Kevin Harvick – winners of the last two Cup Series races – are listed as the co-favourites to win this event.

Here is a closer look at the betting odds for the Dixie Vodka 400.

The Favourites

Martin Truex Jr. +450

Truex led the final 131 laps en route to victory at Martinsville on Wednesday night.

Considering his recent track record here, there is a very good chance he will build off his best two starts of the year this weekend.

Truex leads all drivers with 201 laps led in his last three Cup Series starts at Homestead.

After winning the Ford EcoBoost 400 in 2017, Truex has posted back-to-back runner-up finishes at this track.

Coming off his first victory of 2020, Truex has a legitimate chance to go back-to-back in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400.

Kevin Harvick +450

For as impressive as Truex has been at Homestead, it hasn’t been enough to gain any separation from Harvick atop the betting markets for this race.

That’s because Harvick leads all Cup Series drivers with 14 wins on 1.5-mile tracks over the last 10 seasons.

His 4,567 laps led at those tracks are 1,012 more than any other driver over that span.

Harvick owns a Cup Series-best 6.4 career average finish at Homestead.

In fact, he hasn’t finished worse than fourth in any his last six starts here dating back to 2014, when he won the Ford EcoBoost 400.

The current Cup Series points leader should be up for the challenge versus Truex and the rest of the field this Sunday.

Next In Line

Kyle Busch +500

Busch is still looking for his first Cup Series victory of the season heading into his 12th start.

That drought is probably the only thing keeping the No. 18 Toyota from being grouped in with Truex and Harvick as the co-favourites to win Sunday’s race.

After all, Busch won the Ford EcoBoost 400 here last season.

He hasn’t finished worse than sixth in any of his last five starts here, which include a pair of victories and another runner-up result.

After posting three wins through 10 starts in each of the last two years, it’s safe to say that Busch is due.

Perhaps the defending Cup Series champ will get on the board with a win at Homestead this weekend.

Chase Elliott +750

Elliott’s 7.4 Average Running Position leads all Cup Series drivers this season.

Each of the three drivers that rank directly behind him in ARP has already registered multiple victories.

The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet also leads all Cup Series drivers with 764 quality passes and a 110 Average Driver Rating.

Coming off another top-five finish at Martinsville on Wednesday, Elliott should be in the mix of contenders to win the Dixie-Vodka 400 outright.

Don’t Sleep On

Denny Hamlin +900

Hamlin has struggled with consistency since his win at Darlington on May 20th.

His last six starts include placing first, 29th, second, 17th, fifth and 24th in that order.

The good news is if that trend continues, Hamlin should be back in the top-10 this Sunday.

While he hasn’t won here since 2013, the No. 11 Toyota has posted top-10 results in six of its last seven starts at Homestead.

Hamlin should join his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Truex and Busch as legitimate contenders to win this weekend.

Erik Jones +5000

Looking outside of the 12 drivers with the shortest odd for Sunday’s race, Jones stands out as a driver that could surprise with a little luck.

After all, he did place third in last year’s race at Homestead.

He’s also flashed this season with top-five finishes at Darlington and Bristol.

While he might not be a popular pick to win outright, Jones could fly under the radar as a quality value pick to place in the top-10 in the Dixie-Vodka 400.

*All current odds are as listed by Bodog on Friday, June 12, 2020.