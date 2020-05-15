NASCAR Pinty's Series announced on Friday that it is postponing its upcoming races at Jukasa Motor Speedway and Autodrome Chaudière on June 6 and June 27 and cancelling the western portion of the season, previously scheduled at Edmonton International Raceway and Wyant Group Raceway in late July.

"The health and safety of our competitors and fans remains our top priority," it said in a statement. "We will provide updates as more information becomes available."

NASCAR Pinty's Series announced last month that its season-opening race, previously scheduled for May 17 in Bowmanville, Ontario, was postponed.