The Nashville Predators announced Thursday that they have reached a three-year, $4.5 million contract extension with forward Austin Watson.

In 12 games so far this season, Watson has one goal and one assist.

"Austin is the ultimate team player and we look forward to continuing to see him thrive and be an impactful member of our team," general manager David Poile said in a news release. "The Predators organization continues to support Austin and his family and are pleased to take this next step forward with them. His hard work, coupled with a caring environment has him in a good place to be successful on and off the ice. Austin sticks up for his teammates and does whatever is necessary to help this team win hockey games."

"My family and I love Nashville and are excited to continue to be a part of this organization," Watson said in the same release. "I am grateful for the support provided to us by the Nashville Predators, my teammates and the entire city of Nashville, and am excited to continue to move forward with the franchise in our pursuit of the Stanley Cup."

Watson was selected No. 12 overall in the 2010 NHL Draft. He has spent parts of six seasons in the NHL with the Predators.