2h ago
Preds extend Josi on eight-year, $72.47M deal
The Nashville Predators have signed captain Roman Josi to an eight-year contract extension worth just over $9 million per season. Josi, who has five goals and 13 points in 11 games this season, is currently in the final season of a seven-year contract signed in 2013, which carries a $4 million cap hit.
TSN.ca Staff
The contract will carry an average annual value of $9.059 million and includes $33.75 million in signing bonuses.
Josi, who has five goals and 13 points in 11 games this season, is in the final season of a seven-year contract signed in 2013, which carries a $4 million cap hit. He leads the Predators with an average of 24:31 of ice time per game this season.
Last season, Josi posted a career-high 15 goals and 56 points in 82 games, adding two goals and four points in six playoff games.
The extension is also believed to include a full no-move clause through 2027-28. With Josi extended, the Predators now have Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene, Kyle Turris, Viktor Arvidsson, Colton Sissons and fellow defenceman Ryan Ellis all signed through at least 2023-24.
The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Predators since being selected 38th overall by the team in the 2008 NHL Draft.
He has 98 goals and 361 points in 574 career games. In 71 playoff games with the Predators, Josi has added 10 goals and 32 points.