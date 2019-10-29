The Nashville Predators have signed captain Roman Josi to an eight-year, $72.47 million contract extension.

The contract will carry an average annual value of $9.059 million and includes $33.75 million in signing bonuses.

Roman Josi has signed an eight-year max deal worth just north of $9 M AAV per season, making him the third-highest paid D in the NHL. Believe the deal also includes a full NMC which Nashville never gives out. Front loaded structure. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2019

Josi, who has five goals and 13 points in 11 games this season, is in the final season of a seven-year contract signed in 2013, which carries a $4 million cap hit. He leads the Predators with an average of 24:31 of ice time per game this season.

Last season, Josi posted a career-high 15 goals and 56 points in 82 games, adding two goals and four points in six playoff games.

The extension is also believed to include a full no-move clause through 2027-28. With Josi extended, the Predators now have Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene, Kyle Turris, Viktor Arvidsson, Colton Sissons and fellow defenceman Ryan Ellis all signed through at least 2023-24.

Year-by-year breakdown of Roman Josi’s extension: 2020-21, $11M signing bonus, $750k salary; 2021-22, $10M SB, $750k salary; 2022-23, $8.75M SB, $1M salary; 2023-24, $4M SB, $5M salary; 2024-25, $9M salary; 2025-26, $8M salary; 2026-27, $7.222M salary; 2027-28, $7M salary. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 29, 2019

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Predators since being selected 38th overall by the team in the 2008 NHL Draft.

He has 98 goals and 361 points in 574 career games. In 71 playoff games with the Predators, Josi has added 10 goals and 32 points.