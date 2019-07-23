The Nashville Predators have avoided arbitration with forward Colton Sissons, signing the 25-year-old to a seven-year, $20 million deal. The team announced the deal Tuesday.

Sissons had a career-high 15 goals last season to go along with 15 assists in 75 games for the Predators.

"Colton will be an important part of our team for the next seven seasons, and we are happy he has made a long-term commitment to our organization and the city the Nashville," Predators GM David Poile said. "He's a heart and soul player who is versatile and can fill many important roles on our team, including on the penalty kill and power play. His offensive production has increased each season, and he remains an integral part of our defensive structure down the middle of the ice. Colton is also an up-and-coming leader in our organization, which is something we value strongly."

The 25-year-old has spent his entire NHL career with the Predators after the team drafted him in the second round in 2012. Sissons has 37 goals and 40 assists in 265 career games in the NHL.