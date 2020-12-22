Mikael Granlund is returning to the Nashville Predators, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The 28-year-old forward has signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal.

Granlund had 17 goals and 30 points in 63 games with Nashville in 2019-20. He was acquired by the team on Feb. 25, 2019 from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Kevin Fiala in a one-for-one trade.

The Oulu, Finland native was drafted ninth overall by the Wild at the 2010 NHL Draft. He won bronze with Team Finland at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

In 540 career NHL games, Granlund has 111 goals and 352 points.