Nate Pearson once again was up for the test of Triple-A baseball Sunday afternoon against the Pawtucket Red Sox.

The right hander logged six innings, striking out seven, and giving up just two runs on two hits.

Pearson's time in Buffalo has been short, but he's made the most of it. Through two starts he has 13 innings, 10 strikeouts, and has given up just two runs and five hits.

With Bo Bichette currently in the majors, Pearson is now the Jays top ranked minor-league prospect.

He began the 2019 season in Dunedin throwing for the Blue Jays A+ team in the Florida State League. After six starts in A+ ball Pearson's 0.86 ERA earned him a promotion to Double-A New Hampshire.

Don't let his 1-4 record in Double-A fool you, he was up for the test. His 2.59 ERA, and 69-21 K/BB ratio was proof that he was more than capable of holding his own at higher levels.

At 22-years-old Pearson projects to be a mainstay in the Jays rotation for the future, read more on his raise through the Jays system from Steve Phillips.