It looks like the Winnipeg Jets are adding to their blue line.

Pending the trade call the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks are completing a trade that sends Nate Schmidt to the Jets. Schmidt has to waive his NTC to facilitate. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

Once complete, the Jets send a 3rd round pick in 2022 to Vancouver for Schmidt. https://t.co/8HSNbQdyRT — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Jets and Vancouver Canucks are finalizing a trade that sends defenceman Nate Schmidt to the Jets. Once completed, the Jets will send a third-round pick in 2022 back to the Canucks.

Dreger adds that Schmidt will have to waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal.

Acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights last fall for a 2022 third-round pick, Schmidt had five goals and 15 points in 54 games in his first season with the Canucks and topped 30 points in each of the previous three seasons with the Golden Knights.

Selected by Vegas in the 2017 Expansion Draft from the Washington Capitals, Schmidt is signed for three more seasons at a cap hit of $5.95 million.