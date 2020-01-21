LANGLEY, B.C. — Skips Nathan King and Ryan Lowry remain undefeated through nine draws at the Canadian junior curling championship.

King and his rink from Newfoundland and Labrador improved to 5-0 on Monday night with a 10-7 victory over Jacob Umbach and his B.C., squad.

King scored four in the 10th end to secure the victory.

Meanwhile, Lowry, representing P.E.I., doubled up Scott Weagle of Nova Scotia 8-4 to remain perfect in round-robin action with a 5-0 record.

Umbach and Weagle share identical 3-2 records with one more day of preliminary-round action to go on Tuesday.

Also Monday night, Michael Nunn of B.C., (2-3) toppled Ontario skip Colin Schnurr (1-4) 7-3.

And Dyland MacDonald of New Brunswick and Quebec's James Trahan are both at 0-4 after playing to a 6-6 tie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.