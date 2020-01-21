9h ago
King, Lowry stay undefeated at Canadian junior curling championship
Skips Nathan King and Ryan Lowry remain undefeated through nine draws at the Canadian junior curling championship. King and his rink from Newfoundland and Labrador improved to 5-0 on Monday night with a 10-7 victory over Jacob Umbach and his B.C., squad.
The Canadian Press
King and his rink from Newfoundland and Labrador improved to 5-0 on Monday night with a 10-7 victory over Jacob Umbach and his B.C., squad.
King scored four in the 10th end to secure the victory.
Meanwhile, Lowry, representing P.E.I., doubled up Scott Weagle of Nova Scotia 8-4 to remain perfect in round-robin action with a 5-0 record.
Umbach and Weagle share identical 3-2 records with one more day of preliminary-round action to go on Tuesday.
Also Monday night, Michael Nunn of B.C., (2-3) toppled Ontario skip Colin Schnurr (1-4) 7-3.
And Dyland MacDonald of New Brunswick and Quebec's James Trahan are both at 0-4 after playing to a 6-6 tie.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.