Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon suffered a cut to the face early in the first period of Wednesday's game against Boston and did not return.

MacKinnon took a shoulder check from the Bruins' Taylor Hall and upon contact, had his own stick pushed up into his face.

The forward was down on the ice in obvious pain for several minutes, with blood visible on the ice.

He eventually skated off under his own power with a towel pressed to his face.

Hall was originally given a five-minute high-sticking major on the play, but after an official's review the penalty was reduced to a minor for interference.

The Avalanche confirmed in the second period that MacKinnon would not return to the game.

The 26-year-old has nine goals and 31 assists in 27 games for Colorado this season. His assist against Chicago on Monday was the 600th point of his career.