BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO — Nathan Walker's short-handed goal in the third period earned the Springfield Thunderbirds a 4-3 victory over the Belleville Senators in American Hockey League action Friday night.

Walker's goal seven minutes into the third broke a 3-3 tie and secured the win for Springfield (18-8-2-1). Sam Anas, Steven Santini and Peter Crinella also scored for the Thunderbirds.

Michael Del Zotto, with two, and Andrew Agozzino replied for Belleville (12-14-0-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2022.