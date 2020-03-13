The National Hockey League and the Players' Association have signed off additional quarantine guidelines while the season remains under suspension, according to TSN hockey insider Pierre LeBrun.

NHL/NHLPA signed off on memo around 5 p.m. ET, guidelines:

1) Players for now asked to self-quarantine in their home NHL cities;

2) At some point TBD, players may skate at NHL facility in small groups;

3) Near the end, plans for mini camp before (if) season resumes. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 13, 2020

Players will be asked to self-quarantine in their home NHL cities. At some point to be determined, players may skate at NHL facilities in small groups. Near the end, plans for a mini-camp before (if) season resume.

LeBrun goes on to add that there are exceptions for players on injured reserve who need treatment/rehab - they can go to the NHL facility to get it. In addition, players who want to self-quarantine away from their NHL home city because their family lives elsewhere (like traded players) , they can do that after advising the team.

_ there are exceptions now for players on IR who need treatment/rehab, they can go to NHL facility to get it.

_ Also players who want to self-quarantine away from NHL home city because their family lives elsewhere (like traded players), they can do that after advising team of it — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 13, 2020

Any player who develops COVID-19 symptoms should contact their club's medical director or head trainer, ``who will consult with the Club’s infectious disease specialist to determine next steps.''

The memo also asks to tell team medical staff if they've come in contact with an infected person.

Any player who develops COVID-19 symptoms should contact club's Medical Director or head trainer, ``who will consult with the Club’s infectious disease specialist to determine next steps.'' Memo also asks to tell team medical staff if they've come in contact with infected person — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 13, 2020

The NHL season is currently suspended due to the spread of coronavirus, with no timeline in place for when the season will resume.