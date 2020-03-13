7m ago
Report: Bobrovsky giving $100K to Panthers arena staff
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is donating $100K towards the salaries of BB&T arena workers, according to George RIchards of the The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The NHL has paused its season due to the spread of coronavirus that has suspended play in virtually any and all professional sports.
The gesture comes one day after Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love pledged the same donation to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Similar pledges have been made by other ownership groups of pro sports teams affected by the spread of COVID-19, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.