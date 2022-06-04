Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri left early in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday and did not return after taking a hit from Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

Shortly after Connor McDavid opened the scoring, Kane was assessed a five-minute penalty for boarding just over one minute into the first period for his hit on Kadri.

Kadri left the ice and went to the locker room following the hit.

Early assessment on Kadri doesn’t sound good. Very likely he’s done for the series. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 5, 2022

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that the early assessment on Kadri's condition "doesn't sound good." Dreger adds that Kadri may be out for the remainder of the series.

Colorado defeated Edmonton 4-2 and now leads the series 3-0.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday.