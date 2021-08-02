Would Kyle Lowry make the Heat the team to beat in the East?

NBA Free Agency is here. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and signings.

Heat remain front-runners for Lowry

The Miami Heat are reportedly closing in on their pursuit of point guard Kyle Lowry.

According to Marc Stein, the Heat are expected to complete a sign-and-trade for the point guard in addition to re-signing restricted free-agent forward Duncan Robinson.

Among the topics covered in today's piece: There is strong belief leaguewide that Miami will re-sign restricted free agent sharpshooter Duncan Robinson on top of its expected sign-and-trade for Toronto's Kyle Lowry.



Free agency starts in 45 minutes. More: https://t.co/M9hfKBlqnP https://t.co/2tybI3EDLu — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

Hawks, Collins not close on contract

The Atlanta Hawks and forward/centre John Collins are reportedly not close on agreeing on a new contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania describes there being "no momentum" towards a contract agreement with the restricted free agent at this time.

Latest on Atlanta Hawks and restricted free agent John Collins: pic.twitter.com/FP4NemyiDi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Mavs expected to re-sign Hardaway Jr.

According to Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. early in the free-agency process.

Dallas, I'm told, is expected to reach agreement to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. early in free agency. Hardaway and Boban Marjanovic are two Mavs free agents they were determined to retain and sources say they will.



30-ish minutes 'til the bell rings. More: https://t.co/M9hfKBlqnP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 2, 2021

Bulls have interest in DeRozan

The Chicago Bulls are looking to add to their forward corps, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the club is interested in pulling off a sign-and-trade that would send forward Lauri Markkanen to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the former Toronto Raptor.

.@WindhorstESPN on Chicago being interested in both Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan:



"From what I am told, [the Bulls] are also interested in DeMar DeRrozan, and are interested in pulling off a possible double sign-and-trade where they would send Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio." pic.twitter.com/b6bM9iATsy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 2, 2021

Cavs preparing offer for Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to offer centre Jarrett Allen a five-year, $100 million contract, according to Marc Stein.