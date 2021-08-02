11m ago
NBA Free Agency Blog: Heat front-runners for Lowry
NBA Free Agency is here. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and signings.
TSN.ca Staff
Would Kyle Lowry make the Heat the team to beat in the East?
NBA Free Agency is here. TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and signings.
Heat remain front-runners for Lowry
The Miami Heat are reportedly closing in on their pursuit of point guard Kyle Lowry.
According to Marc Stein, the Heat are expected to complete a sign-and-trade for the point guard in addition to re-signing restricted free-agent forward Duncan Robinson.
Hawks, Collins not close on contract
The Atlanta Hawks and forward/centre John Collins are reportedly not close on agreeing on a new contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania describes there being "no momentum" towards a contract agreement with the restricted free agent at this time.
Mavs expected to re-sign Hardaway Jr.
According to Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr. early in the free-agency process.
Bulls have interest in DeRozan
The Chicago Bulls are looking to add to their forward corps, as ESPN's Brian Windhorst says the club is interested in pulling off a sign-and-trade that would send forward Lauri Markkanen to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for the former Toronto Raptor.
Cavs preparing offer for Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to offer centre Jarrett Allen a five-year, $100 million contract, according to Marc Stein.