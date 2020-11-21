The NBA's legal tampering window opened Friday evening, allowing teams to begin contacting players and their representatives to negotiating new contracts ahead of the official start of free agency on Sunday. Keep it here for all the rumours and trades from the Association.

Carter-Williams returning to Magic

Free agent guard Michael Carter-Williams has agreed to a deal to return to the Orlando Magic, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Carter-Williams, 29, 7.2 points and 2.4 assists with the Magic last season.

Update on Adams trade

As part of the four-team trade reported Friday night that sent centre Steven Adams from the Thunder to the Pelicans, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski also reports that as part of the trade that the Thunder will receive guards George Hill and Darius Miller, a 2023 protected first-round pick and 2023 second-round picks from Denver.

Harkless joining Heat

Free agent forward Moe Harkless has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Miami Heat, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski who reports that Harkless turned down more lucrative deals for a chance to play a prominent role with defending Eastern Conference champion Heat.