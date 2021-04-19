What is the priority for the Raptors in final 15 games?

NBA teams can begin negotiating with pending free agents on August 2 and begin officially signing them on August 6.

The dates were announced after the National Basketball League and NBPA agreed upon the opening of free agency ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The negotiation period begins August 2 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time but deals can't be made official until August 6 at 12:01 p.m. Eastern Time.

More details to come.