NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced Saturday that the league has named its All-Star Game MVP award after the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

Bryant, an NBA legend, was named to 18 All-Star Games (between 1998 and 2016) and played in 15, starting all of them, during his NBA career. He won the All-Star MVP award four times (2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011). Bryant scored 290 points in All-Star Games during his career, including 37 points during his most recent MVP performance in 2011.

The naming of the award, now to be known as the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, continues a series of tributes to Bryant that have gone on throughout NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.