Report: NBA reaches 95 per cent vaccination threshold of players
TSN.ca Staff
How will NBA handle players missing games due to vaccination requirements?
The National Basketball Association has reached a 95 per cent vaccination threshold of its players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There has been a steady rise in the number of vaccinated players since the start of training camp, including players who have received at least one dose.
Earlier in the week, the NBA announced that players who are forced to miss games due to executive orders regarding vaccination requirements in New York and San Francisco would not be paid for any games they miss.
"Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses," Mike Bass, the NBA's executive vice president of communications, said in a statement Wednesday morning.