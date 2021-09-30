The National Basketball Association has reached a 95 per cent vaccination threshold of its players, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There has been a steady rise in the number of vaccinated players since the start of training camp, including players who have received at least one dose.

ESPN Sources: The NBA has reached a 95 percent vaccination threshold of its players, reflecting a steady rise since the opening of training camps. That uptick includes players who’ve received at least their first shot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2021

Earlier in the week, the NBA announced that players who are forced to miss games due to executive orders regarding vaccination requirements in New York and San Francisco would not be paid for any games they miss.

"Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses," Mike Bass, the NBA's executive vice president of communications, said in a statement Wednesday morning.