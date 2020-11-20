SUPERMAX FOR GIANNIS?

The NBA's legal tampering window opens today at 6PM ET (teams can legally contact players and their representatives to begin negotiating new contracts). But no signing can become official until Sunday, Nov. 22 at 12:01 p.m. ET. Keep it here for all the rumours and trades from the Association.

With the legal tampering windowing opening at 6pm et tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks can formally offer Giannis Antetokounmpo a five-year supermax contract extension worth $230 million.

The window to sign it closes Dec. 21.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo became the first player to win back-to-back regular season MVP awards since Steph Curry did it in 2015-16 and just the 14th player in league history to achieve the feat.

The Greece native led the Bucks to the league’s best record at 53-12 prior to the March shutdown and he led the Bucks in almost all major categories, including points (29.8), rebounds (13.7) and assists (5.7) per game.

The four-time all-star has seen an uptick in production every season he’s been in the league as his points and rebounds per game have been higher every season than the year prior.

VanVleet WATCH IN TORONTO

Fred VanVleet's future in Toronto remains up in the air, but TSN's Leo Rautins is confident a deal will be reached for VanVleet to remain north of the border.