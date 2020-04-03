Sixteen current NBA stars will exercise their thumbs as a players-only NBA 2K tournament tips off on TSN, beginning today (Friday, April 3) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN4. The players prepare to hit the virtual hardwood for the bracket-style tournament that culminates on Saturday, April 11. A complete schedule is available here.

The star-studded lineup of participants include top-notch ballers such as the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell, four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Andre Drummond, among other big-name players.

Aside from filling the void of live hoops, the winner of the tournament will receive $100,000 to donate to a charity connected to COVID-19 relief efforts.

The players are seeded No. 1 to No. 16, with seeding based on their player ratings in NBA 2K20. Each player will select eight current NBA teams from which they will choose their team each round. Each player can use a team only once, and if two opponents select the same team, the away team gets first choice.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.