The NBA announced one-game suspensions for Oklahoma City Thunder guards Raymond Felton and Dennis Schroder for leaving the bench to participate in an on-court altercation on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

The flashpoint for the incident came when Bulls guard Kris Dunn shoved Thunder guard Russell Westbrook with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter. Jerami Grant came to Westbrook's aid before Robin Lopez joined the fray and shoved Grant off of the court.

Lopez ($25,000) and Grant ($20,000) were fined for esclating the altercation, while Dunn was fined $15,000 for sparking it.

Dunn, Westbrook, Grant and Lopez all received technical fouls at the time.

The Thunder won the game 121-96.

The Thunder are next in action on Wednesday night when they visit the Sacramento Kings. Felton and Schroder will be eligible to return for Saturday night's contest with the Utah Jazz.