The NBA will release the schedule and game matchups for the seeding games to be played at the NBA Campus at Disney World in Orlando on Friday night.

You can catch NBA Countdown: NBA Schedule Release LIVE at 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN4, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Twenty-two of the league's 30 teams will relocate to Orlando for a restart of the season next month with the seeding games set to begin on July 30 with the play-in tournament for the playoffs scheduled for August 15 and 16.

The one-hour special will feature ESPN's NBA Countdown team of Maria Taylor, Adrian Wojnarowski and Jalen Rose and also include appearances from analysts Jay Williams and Paul Pierce.

The NBA season was put on pause due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Mar. 11.