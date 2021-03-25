Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog. Keep up with all the news as it comes in before the 3pm deadline.

12:48pm - Powell moved to Portland

The Toronto Raptors first domino has fallen, as the team moved Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, says Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

12:44pm - Sixers acquire Hill

The 76ers are finalizing a trade to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill in a three-team trade with the Knicks. The Sixers send second round picks in 2025 and 2026 to the Thunder.

Philadelphia is acquiring OKC's George Hill for Tony Bradley, Terrance Fergusson and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Austin Rivers goes to OKC as part of a three-way deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Three-way deal with Knicks. Terrance Ferguson to New York in the trade, per sources. https://t.co/NU3JgmUV0k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Knicks also send Iggy Brazdeikis to Philadelphia in the three-way deal, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

12:42pm - Bjelica headed to Miami

The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to send forward Nemanja Bjelica to the Miami Heat in exchange for Moe Harkless and Chris Silva, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sacramento is finalizing a deal to send Nemanja Bjelica to the Miami. Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Miami is sending Moe Harkless and Chris Silva to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qcIwNnme3t — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

12:29pm - Harris, Hampton, and first-rounder on the way to Orlando

The Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic have finalized a deal to send Aaron Gordon and Gary Clark to the Nuggets in exchange for Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, and a protected 2025 first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick to the Magic for Aaron Gordon, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/VWMUVCokeS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

12:26pm - Chicago acquires Brown, Wagner from Wizards

The Chicago Bulls continue to add to pieces to their roster, acquiring Troy Brown and Mo Wagner from the Washington Wizards for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Washington is trading Troy Brown and Mo Wagner to Chicago for Daniel Gafford and Chandler Hutchinson, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

12:19pm - Nuggets closing in on Gordon

The Magic continue their busy day as they are "close" on a deal that would send Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets, says Shams Charania.

Denver is close to acquiring Aaron Gordon, sources said. Gordon, 25, has been seriously pursued by several teams, including Minnesota, Houston and Boston. https://t.co/Uku9X11sNV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

12:13pm - 76ers do not consider themselves leader for Lowry

Contrary to earlier reports, the Philadelphia 76ers do not consider themselves as the current leader in discussion for Kyle Lowry and are exploring other trade options, according to Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck.

The Sixers do not see themselves as the current leader in discussions for Lowry, and are continuing to pursue other trade options as we approach the deadline, according to league sources — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 25, 2021

11;35am - Sixers nearing Lowry deal?

According to Brian Windhorst, Kyle Lowry is preparing to be traded to the 76ers.

Kyle Lowry is now preparing to be traded to the Sixers, according to @WindhorstESPN



Sixers and Lakers are now the leading candidates for Kyle, according to @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/fW6yBk5fSm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 25, 2021

11:30am - Celtics acquire Fournier

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Teams are finalizing the deal now, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Rc27IxxhnB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

The 28-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season.

11:19am - Magic continue trade diiscussions

The Orlando Magic continue trade discussions following the moving of Nikola Vucevic, with both the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics emerging as suitors for Evan Fournier, according to Mac Stein. Other bidder could emerge depending on how the Kyle Lowry domino falls.

The Knicks have emerged as a team to register interest in Orlando's Evan Fournier, league sources say, while Boston also remains strongly linked to Fournier and other bidders could emerge depending on where Toronto's Kyle Lowry lands. Three-plus hours to go until the trade buzzer — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021

11:02am - Vucevic on the move to Chicago

The Orlando magic have traded star centre Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks in 2021 and 2023, according to ESPN's Adrian Woknarowski.

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Vucevic will try to get the Bulls into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. They are currently 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the eighth seed.

10:38am - Orlando continues to listen on Vucevic, Gordon

The Orlando Magic continue to work on a trade for forward Aaron Gordon following his request. The team will also continue to listen to offers on two-time all-star centre Nikola Vucevic.

Sources: Orlando continues to listen to offers on All-Star Nikola Vucevic, but it would take a substantial package to pry him. As the Magic drill down on Aaron Gordon trades, an additional move w/ Vucevic for assets would set franchise toward more substantial long-term retooling. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Vucevic is averaging a career-high 24.5 points this season, to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

10:30am - Herro not on the table for Lowry

three-point sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is available from the Heat in trade talks for Lowry. Tyler Herro is not according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"Duncan Robinson is in the offer from the Heat to Toronto. Tyler Herro is NOT." per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/73x7GfWsRl — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 25, 2021

10:19am - Raptors' asking price for the 76ers

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Raptors are asking for point guard Tyrese Maxey, forward Matisse Thybulle, and two first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade for Kyle Lowry.

The Raptors want Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and 2 first round picks from Sixers for Kyle Lowry 👀 according to @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/mkvPSR26hi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 25, 2021

10:05am - McGee headed to the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to acquire centre JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavaliers will receive centre Isaiah Hartenstein, a 2027 unprotected second-round pick and a 2023 protected second-round pick, protected through No.46.

Denver is acquiring center Cleveland center JaVale McGee for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Cleveland is acquiring a 2027 unprotected second-round pick and 2023 protected second-round pick protected through No. 46, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

McGee, 33, is a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds this season.

9:07am - Lowry's last dance?

The morning after what could have been his final game as a Toronto Raptor, Kyle Lowry remains the biggest trade piece available at this year's trade deadline. According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Lowry spoke like a player who knew he played his final game for the franchise.

A week or 2 ago he expected not to be traded... and I can't even count the number of times that he and the Raps have nearly split over the last 8.5 years. Something has always kept them together. Maybe it will again today. Should be interesting. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2021



“I’m going to be honest, usually I bulls--- y'all, but it was kinda weird tonight not knowing what the next step would be, understanding there are things that could possibly be done on the front of me and the other guys on our team and the organization,” Lowry said following Wednesday’s 135-111 win over the Denver Nuggets.

“So, it's kinda weird, I'm gonna be honest with you, but it was great to get a win, it felt good to be out there and, of course, it would've been crazier if it was in Toronto. But it was different tonight, for sure. I mean, who knows what's going to happen? No one knows what's going to happen but it was definitely, for sure, different.”

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat are seriously engaged in trade talks with the Raptors.

The Lakers, Sixers and Heat are seriously engaged in talks with the Raptors regarding Kyle Lowry.



Sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/eLyyTMTnZq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 25, 2021

7:43pm, March 24 - Drummond headed to the Big Apple?

The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious destination for Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andre Drummond, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious potential destination for Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 24, 2021

Drummond, 27, has not played since Feb. 12 as the Cavaliers continue to search for a trade partner for the former ninth overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft. Drummond is in the final year of his contract, which carries a cap hit of $28 million.