Keep up to date with all the rumours and trades ahead of the NBA's trade deadline at 3pm ET 12pm PT. TSN.ca has you covered with the latest. 

The latest on Harden

Rumours have swirled about a potential James Harden trade for a while and those rumours have only grown louder with the Brooklyn Nets having lost nine straight. 

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden wants a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers but has not made a formal request out of fear of the public backlash that would come with requesting a trade in consecutive seasons.

Wojnarowski adds the Nets and Sixers have yet to become engaged on serious dialogue surrounding a deal, though they will talk on Thursday and it's possible a deal gets reached. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday that talks between the two teams involving Harden are "absolutely happening."

Harden is also on the shelf with a hamstring injury and has already been ruled out for Brooklyn's game in Washington against the Wizards Thursday night. That would be the fourth game in a row he's missed.

The 32-year-old is averaging 22.5 points per game but is shooting just 41.4 per cent from the field, his lowest total from the field since his rookie season in 2009-10.

 

What trades have happened so far?

Here is a look at all the deals to happen so far in February across the NBA

Feb. 9

Alexander-Walker heads to Portland

Jazz get: 
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (via Portland)
Juancho Hernangomez (via San Antonio)

Blazers get: 
Joe Ingles (via Utah)
Elijah Hughes (via Utah)
Second-round pick (via Utah)

Spurs get:
Tomas Satoransky (via Portland)
Second-round pick (via Utah)

 

Thunder add Okpala

Heat get:
2026 second-round pick

Thunder get:
KZ Okpala

 

 

Feb. 8 

Kings-Pacers blockbuster

Pacers get:
Tyrese Haliburton
Buddy Hield
Tristan Thompson

Kings get:
Domantas Sabonis
Justin Holiday
Jeremy Lamb
2023 second-round pick

 

McCollum heads to Big Easy

Pelicans get:
CJ McCollum
Larry Nance Jr.
Tony Snell

Blazers get:
Josh Hart
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Tomáš Satoranský
Didi Louzada
2022 first-round draft pick (protected)
2026 second-round pick (whichever is better between teams)
2027 second-round pick (whichever is better between teams)

 

Feb. 7

Cavs bring in LeVert

Cavaliers get: 
Caris LeVert
2022 second-round pick (via Miami)

Pacers get:
Ricky Rubio
2022 first-round draft pick (lottery protected)
2022 second-round pick (via Houston)
2022 second-round pick (via Utah)

 

Feb. 4

Clippers acquire Powell, Covington

Clippers get:
Norman Powell
Robert Covington

Blazers get: 
Eric Bledsoe
Justise Winslow
Keon Johnson
2025 second-round pick (via Detroit)