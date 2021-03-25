2h ago
NBA trade deadline blog: Magic selling off pieces
Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog. Keep up with all the news as it comes in before the 3pm deadline.
TSN.ca Staff
No matter what happens, Lowry's legacy will live on
11:54am - 76ers nearing deal for Lowry?
Kyle Lowry is preparing to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
11:30am - Celtics acquire Fournier
The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 28-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season.
11:19am - Magic continue trade diiscussions
The Orlando Magic continue trade discussions following the moving of Nikola Vucevic, with both the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics emerging as suitors for Evan Fournier, according to Mac Stein. Other bidder could emerge depending on how the Kyle Lowry domino falls.
11:02am - Vucevic on the move to Chicago
The Orlando magic have traded star centre Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks in 2021 and 2023, according to ESPN's Adrian Woknarowski.
Vucevic will try to get the Bulls into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. They are currently 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the eighth seed.
10:38am - Orlando continues to listen on Vucevic, Gordon
The Orlando Magic continue to work on a trade for forward Aaron Gordon following his request. The team will also continue to listen to offers on two-time all-star centre Nikola Vucevic.
Vucevic is averaging a career-high 24.5 points this season, to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
10:30am - Herro not on the table for Lowry
three-point sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is available from the Heat in trade talks for Lowry. Tyler Herro is not according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
10:19am - Raptors' asking price for the 76ers
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Raptors are asking for point guard Tyrese Maxey, forward Matisse Thybulle, and two first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade for Kyle Lowry.
10:05am - McGee headed to the Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to acquire centre JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavaliers will receive centre Isaiah Hartenstein, a 2027 unprotected second-round pick and a 2023 protected second-round pick, protected through No.46.
McGee, 33, is a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds this season.
9:07am - Lowry's last dance?
The morning after what could have been his final game as a Toronto Raptor, Kyle Lowry remains the biggest trade piece available at this year's trade deadline. According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Lowry spoke like a player who knew he played his final game for the franchise.
“I’m going to be honest, usually I bulls--- y'all, but it was kinda weird tonight not knowing what the next step would be, understanding there are things that could possibly be done on the front of me and the other guys on our team and the organization,” Lowry said following Wednesday’s 135-111 win over the Denver Nuggets.
“So, it's kinda weird, I'm gonna be honest with you, but it was great to get a win, it felt good to be out there and, of course, it would've been crazier if it was in Toronto. But it was different tonight, for sure. I mean, who knows what's going to happen? No one knows what's going to happen but it was definitely, for sure, different.”
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat are seriously engaged in trade talks with the Raptors.
7:43pm, March 24 - Drummond headed to the Big Apple?
The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious destination for Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andre Drummond, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.
Drummond, 27, has not played since Feb. 12 as the Cavaliers continue to search for a trade partner for the former ninth overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft. Drummond is in the final year of his contract, which carries a cap hit of $28 million.