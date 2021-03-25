No matter what happens, Lowry's legacy will live on

Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA trade deadline blog. Keep up with all the news as it comes in before the 3pm deadline.

11:54am - 76ers nearing deal for Lowry?

Kyle Lowry is preparing to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Teams are finalizing the deal now, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Rc27IxxhnB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

11:30am - Celtics acquire Fournier

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire Evan Fournier from the Orlando Magic for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 28-year-old is averaging 19.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season.

11:19am - Magic continue trade diiscussions

The Orlando Magic continue trade discussions following the moving of Nikola Vucevic, with both the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics emerging as suitors for Evan Fournier, according to Mac Stein. Other bidder could emerge depending on how the Kyle Lowry domino falls.

The Knicks have emerged as a team to register interest in Orlando's Evan Fournier, league sources say, while Boston also remains strongly linked to Fournier and other bidders could emerge depending on where Toronto's Kyle Lowry lands. Three-plus hours to go until the trade buzzer — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 25, 2021

11:02am - Vucevic on the move to Chicago

The Orlando magic have traded star centre Nikola Vucevic and Al-Farouq Aminu to the Chicago Bulls for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks in 2021 and 2023, according to ESPN's Adrian Woknarowski.

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Vucevic will try to get the Bulls into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-2017 season. They are currently 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the eighth seed.

10:38am - Orlando continues to listen on Vucevic, Gordon

The Orlando Magic continue to work on a trade for forward Aaron Gordon following his request. The team will also continue to listen to offers on two-time all-star centre Nikola Vucevic.

Sources: Orlando continues to listen to offers on All-Star Nikola Vucevic, but it would take a substantial package to pry him. As the Magic drill down on Aaron Gordon trades, an additional move w/ Vucevic for assets would set franchise toward more substantial long-term retooling. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Vucevic is averaging a career-high 24.5 points this season, to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

10:30am - Herro not on the table for Lowry

three-point sharpshooter Duncan Robinson is available from the Heat in trade talks for Lowry. Tyler Herro is not according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"Duncan Robinson is in the offer from the Heat to Toronto. Tyler Herro is NOT." per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/73x7GfWsRl — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 25, 2021

10:19am - Raptors' asking price for the 76ers

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Raptors are asking for point guard Tyrese Maxey, forward Matisse Thybulle, and two first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade for Kyle Lowry.

The Raptors want Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, and 2 first round picks from Sixers for Kyle Lowry 👀 according to @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/mkvPSR26hi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 25, 2021

10:05am - McGee headed to the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are finalizing a deal to acquire centre JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavaliers will receive centre Isaiah Hartenstein, a 2027 unprotected second-round pick and a 2023 protected second-round pick, protected through No.46.

Denver is acquiring center Cleveland center JaVale McGee for Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Cleveland is acquiring a 2027 unprotected second-round pick and 2023 protected second-round pick protected through No. 46, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

McGee, 33, is a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. He is averaging 8.0 points and 5.2 rebounds this season.

9:07am - Lowry's last dance?

The morning after what could have been his final game as a Toronto Raptor, Kyle Lowry remains the biggest trade piece available at this year's trade deadline. According to TSN's Josh Lewenberg, Lowry spoke like a player who knew he played his final game for the franchise.

A week or 2 ago he expected not to be traded... and I can't even count the number of times that he and the Raps have nearly split over the last 8.5 years. Something has always kept them together. Maybe it will again today. Should be interesting. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 25, 2021



“I’m going to be honest, usually I bulls--- y'all, but it was kinda weird tonight not knowing what the next step would be, understanding there are things that could possibly be done on the front of me and the other guys on our team and the organization,” Lowry said following Wednesday’s 135-111 win over the Denver Nuggets.

“So, it's kinda weird, I'm gonna be honest with you, but it was great to get a win, it felt good to be out there and, of course, it would've been crazier if it was in Toronto. But it was different tonight, for sure. I mean, who knows what's going to happen? No one knows what's going to happen but it was definitely, for sure, different.”

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat are seriously engaged in trade talks with the Raptors.

The Lakers, Sixers and Heat are seriously engaged in talks with the Raptors regarding Kyle Lowry.



Sources tell @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/eLyyTMTnZq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 25, 2021

7:43pm, March 24 - Drummond headed to the Big Apple?

The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious destination for Cleveland Cavaliers centre Andre Drummond, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious potential destination for Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 24, 2021

Drummond, 27, has not played since Feb. 12 as the Cavaliers continue to search for a trade partner for the former ninth overall selection in the 2012 NBA Draft. Drummond is in the final year of his contract, which carries a cap hit of $28 million.