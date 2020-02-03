With the trade deadline just three days away, TSN.ca keeps track of the latest rumours from around the NBA up until Thursday's 3:00 p.m. ET cutoff.

Love, Drummond value plateauing?

With both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons near the bottom of the standings, will either team be looking to move some of their veteran assets?

Both Kevin Love and Andre Drummond have been coming up in trade rumours in recent months, but according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, both players have a "stagnant market."

Drummond has been a monster so far this season, averaging 17.3 points per game to go along with 15.7 rebounds, while Love is averaging 17.4 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting nearly 38 per cent from beyond the arc.

Both players are due at least $27 million this season and $28 million next, which may be cooling their market.

Warriors, T-Wolves discussing Russell deal

When D'Angelo Russell was traded to and signed with the Golden State Warriors over the summer, many wondered how he would fit long-term with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

According to Charania, the Minnesota Timberwolves are engaged with the Warriors on a potential deal for Russell. Charania adds the Warriors are looking for significant draft pick compensation as part of a package from the T-Wolves. However, at 15-33, Minnesota is reluctant to give up too much of their own draft capital and there remains lots of work to do on a potential deal.

Charania reports the New York Knicks also have interest in Russell, but they passed on signing the former Brooklyn Net in the summer.

Russell is averaging 23.8 points and 6.3 assists per game this season.

Nuggets looking to make a move?

ESPN's Zach Lowe reports the Denver Nuggets are not likely to move Michael Porter Jr., but could trade shooting guard Gary Harris, shooting guard Malik Beasley and an unprotected future first-round pick.

Harris is scheduled to earn $20 million in each of the next two seasons.

Lowe notes these pieces could be involved in a package for Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans, but it's unclear whether or not the Pelicans would move him

Morris on the block?

While the New York Knicks have remained enthusiastic about bringing back Marcus Morris beyond this season, they are also exploring potential trades, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sources: Knicks have remained enthusiastic about idea of signing Marcus Morris to a new deal this summer, but as trade offers become richer in assets this week, they’ll stay open to idea of moving him. Many contenders have interest in him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2020

"As trade offers become richer in assets this week, they'll stay open to the idea of moving him. Many contenders have interest in him," Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

SNY's Ian Begley reported last week that the Knicks and Morris have strong mutual interest in reaching an agreement this summer in free agency. Morris was signed to a one-year, $15 million deal by the Knicks in July.

Morris is fifth in the NBA among qualified three-point shooters at 43.8 per cent entering play Monday.

Cavs make Thompson available

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making Canadian Tristan Thompson available ahead of Thursday's deadline according to Yahoo!'s Chris Haynes.

Haynes adds the Cavs are in "asset accumulation mode" as they sit at 13-37, tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the worst record in the Eastern Conference entering play Monday.

Thompson is averaging 10.9 points per game this season to go along with 10.4 rebounds -- both career-highs.