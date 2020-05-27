UFC will implement stricter coronavirus testing for return to Vegas

The Nevada State Athletic Commission approved a series of combat sporting events may take place including Saturday's scheduled UFC Fight Night event at the company's Apex location in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Athletic Commission just approved the following events to take place in Las Vegas:



May 30: UFC Fight Night

June 6: UFC 250

June 9: Top Rank Boxing

June 11: Top Rank Boxing — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 27, 2020

In addition to the May 30 UFC card, UFC 250 on June 6 as well as Top Rank Boxing on June 9 and 11 were also approved.

Prior to Wednesday's ruling, the state of Nevada had a temporary ban on combat sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.