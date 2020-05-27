9m ago
Nevada approves series of UFC, boxing events
The Nevada State Athletic Commission approved a series of combat sporting events may take place including Saturday's scheduled UFC Fight Night event at the company's Apex location in Las Vegas.
TSN.ca Staff
UFC will implement stricter coronavirus testing for return to Vegas
The Nevada State Athletic Commission approved a series of combat sporting events may take place including Saturday's scheduled UFC Fight Night event at the company's Apex location in Las Vegas.
The Nevada Athletic Commission just approved the following events to take place in Las Vegas:— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 27, 2020
May 30: UFC Fight Night
June 6: UFC 250
June 9: Top Rank Boxing
June 11: Top Rank Boxing
In addition to the May 30 UFC card, UFC 250 on June 6 as well as Top Rank Boxing on June 9 and 11 were also approved.
Prior to Wednesday's ruling, the state of Nevada had a temporary ban on combat sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.