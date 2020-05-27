The Nevada State Athletic Commission approved a series of combat sporting events may take place including Saturday's scheduled UFC Fight Night event at the company's Apex location in Las Vegas.

In addition to the May 30 UFC card, UFC 250 on June 6 as well as Top Rank Boxing on June 9 and 11 were also approved.

Prior to Wednesday's ruling, the state of Nevada had a temporary ban on combat sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic.