Ray Shero is no longer the general manager of the New Jersey Devils, the team announced Sunday.

"The New Jersey Devils and General Manager Ray Shero have agreed to part ways, effective immediately," Devils managing partner Josh Harris announced in a statement.

“Ray is a talented hockey executive and I am confident he will have great success in the future. However, Ray and I are in agreement that the Devils need to move in a new direction and that this change is in the best interest of the team.

“In the coming weeks and months, we will be launching a formal search for a new General Manager."

The Devils also announced Tom Fitzgerald will serve as interim general manager and Martin Brodeur will serve as as an advisor to and on hockey operations.

The Devils are currently last in the Metropolitan Division with a 16-21-7 record. Earlier this season the team traded star Taylor Hall to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Nate Schnarr, Nick Merkley, Kevin Bahl, and two conditional draft picks.