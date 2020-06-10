New Jersey Devils interim head coach Alain Nasreddine told NHL.com he remains in the dark on his future with the team.

"I haven't heard anything," Nasreddine said. "So I'm sorry. I have nothing there for you."

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Tuesday the team's coaching search is currently on pause until a later time. LeBrun added the Devils have narrowed their list down to four candidates, including Nasreddine.

Nasreddine replaced John Hynes behind the Devils' bench on Dec. 3 and guided the team to a 19-16-8 record after a 9-13-4 start under Hynes. New Jersey sat 14th in the Eastern Conference when play was stopped on March 12 and will not be included in the NHL's 24-team Return to Play plan.

The 44-year-old said Tuesday he believes the future is bright in New Jersey and said he expects the team to compete for a playoff spot next season.

"I think [the Devils are] very close," he said. "I think at least competitive enough to be battling for a [Stanley Cup] Playoff spot ... I'd say next year, for sure. You look at the progress of some of the young guys in the last two months of the season, and it's very promising."

In addition to Nasreddine, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald's place with the franchise also he remains uncertain as he continues to carry the interim tag.