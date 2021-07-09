The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their impending restricted free agents on Friday.

The team announced the signing of defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler to a two-year, $2.25 million deal.

Siegenthaler, 24, split last season between the Devils and Washington Capitals, skating in a combined 15 games. He was acquired by the Devils in April for a third-round choice in this month's upcoming NHL Draft.

A native of Zurich, Siegenthaler represented Switzerland at this past spring's IIHF World Championships, appearing in seven games.

For his career, Siegenthaler has appeared in 115 games over four NHL seasons, scoring a goal and adding 14 assists.