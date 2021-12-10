New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff said Friday he's "worried and concerned" for Jonathan Bernier's long-term health due to a hip injury.

The 33-year-old goaltender was placed on injured reserve Friday after dealing with the injury throughout the season.

#NJDevils Lindy Ruff says he's "worried and concerned" for the long-term health of goaltender Jonathan Bernier who was placed on IR today.



— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 10, 2021

Bernier has a 4-4-1 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.06 goals-against average this season with the Devils, his first with the team.

The Laval, QC. native joined New Jersey on a two-year, $8.25 million contract in free agency.

Bernier has a career record of 165-163-40 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.78 GAA in 403 games with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Anaheim Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings and Devils.