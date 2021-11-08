New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood will undergo hip surgery on Monday and will be out indefinitely.

Wood has yet to play this season after first injuring his hip in a preseason game in October.

#NEWS: After exhausting all conservative measures and in consultation with team medical providers, Miles Wood has elected to receive surgery today.



Wood will be out indefinitely. Updates will be provided as available.#NJDevils | @jagone_pthttps://t.co/jqEmMM4ZJO — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 8, 2021

"During the Oct. 4 preseason game versus the Washington Capitals, Wood suffered an injury to his right hip," the team said in a statement. "After exhausting all conservative measures, and in consultation with team medical providers and external specialists, Miles has elected to receive surgery.

"Today, Miles will have surgery performed by Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital for Special Surgery and any further updates on his timeline will be provided as available."

The 26-year-old had 17 goals and 25 points in 55 games last season.

A fourth-round pick of the Devils in 2013, Wood has 65 goals and 56 assists in 323 career games.