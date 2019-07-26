'I almost jumped over the counter, I was so excited': Subban on hearing about trade

The News Jersey Devils have added P.K. Subban, Wayne Simmonds and first-overall pick Jack Hughes this off-season, but team owner Josh Harris said Thursday that general manager Ray Shero still has more moves up his sleeve.

"We're not done," Harris said at Subban's introductory news conference. "Ray is wheeling and dealing."

The Devils missed the playoffs for the sixth time in the past seven seasons this year, while 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall is playing this season on the last year of his current contract.

According to CapFriendly, the Devils still have $16.95 million in cap space for this season and Chris Ryan of NJ.com suggested earlier this week the team could strengthen their defence by adding free agent Jake Gardiner.

Devils head coach John Hynes echoed Harris' statement on Wednesday that the team's roster revamp is still under way.

"We're continuing to work. We're looking for ways to upgrade our team," Hynes said. "If there's a way to improve our team before training camp, we'll do that."

Subban, who helped the Nashville Predators reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2017, said Wednesday that he believes the Devils are primed to chase the Cup.

"The one thing I was excited about coming to New Jersey was the system they play with because it's about winning," he said. "It's not about how you win or how it looks.

"I'm 30 years old and want to win a Stanley Cup. I haven't won one yet. I've been to a Stanley Cup Final and have a ton of games in the playoffs, so I have that experience, and that's great, but I want a ring."