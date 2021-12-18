Lehkonen among several players added to COVID protocol

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen has been added to the NHL's COVID protocols.

Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku recently exited protocol earlier this week.

New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils announced that P.K. Subban had been placed in the NHL's Covid protocols.

The defenseman who was held out of the team's previous game as a precaution, is the fifth Devil to enter protocol, joining Ryan Graves, Christian Jaros, Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have added Oskar Sundqvist to the NHL's Covid protocol.

Vancouver Canucks

Tyler Myers is the newest Canucks player to be added to the NHL Covid protocols.

The team announced Saturday that the defenseman was being added to the growing list of NHL players in protocol.

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have added more players to the NHL's Covid protocol list. Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar are the new players being added to the list.

On Saturday the NHL also announced that Boston would be shut down through the end of the holiday break.

Edmonton Oilers

Jesse Puljujarvi is joining the NHL's Covid protocol list.

The Oilers announced Saturday that the forward was being place on the list, joining a growing number of NHL players.