The New Jersey Devils placed goalie Eric Comrie and defenceman Connor Carrick on waivers Wednesday.

Comrie has appeared in one game for the Devils this season after the team claimed him off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. He has a 3.00 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

Comrie, 25, has appeared in nine NHL games over five seasons, including five with the Winnipeg Jets, and has a career 4.07 GAA and .873 save percentage.

Carrick has also played in just one game for the Devils this season and hasn't recorded a point. In 231 career games, Carrick, 26, has 12 goals and 35 assists.

Meanwhile, Edmonton Oilers forward Devin Shore cleared waivers Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has one goal and three points in 11 games with the Oilers this season signing a one-year, $700,000 contract in January.

Shore split last season between the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets, appearing in 45 games and registering 12 points (five goals, seven assists), eight penalty minutes and a minus-10 plus/minus rating.

The six-foot-one, 206-pound forward was selected in the second round, 61st overall, by the Dallas Stars at the 2012 NHL draft.

He has 40 goals, 69 assists over 299 career games with Dallas, Anaheim, Columbus and Edmonton.