The New Jersey Devils announced Sunday they have re-signed forward Jesper Bratt to a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

Bratt was a restricted free agent.

The 22-year-old Bratt finished with 16 goals and 16 assists in 60 games for the Devils last season.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2016, Bratt has 37 goals and 67 assists in 185 career regular season games, all with the Devils.