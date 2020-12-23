The New Jersey Devils have signed restricted free agent Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract.

The deal will carry an average annual value of $2.8 million.

Return of the Mac.



IT’S OFFICIAL. We have re-signed Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year contract. #NJDevils | @InvestorsBank https://t.co/oSBBmTt4Qr — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 23, 2020

The 24-year-old goaltender posted a 22-14-8 record with a .915 save percentage and a 2.77 goals against average last season.

"Mackenzie is going to be one of the key young, core pieces for this organization for a long time and we are excited and extremely happy to have him under contract," Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "He's obviously shown that he can be a number one goalie, and the sky's the limit for him."

A second-round draft pick in 2015, Blackwood made his debut with the Devils during the 2018-19 season. He has a career record of 32-24-8 with a .916 save percentage and a 2.77 GAA.