Jack Hughes 'fired up' to be a part of Devils: 'It's surreal...everything you work for'

The New Jersey Devils signed No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes to the maximum three-year entry-level contract on Friday with performance bonuses.

Hughes, who will make a base salary of $925,000 on the deal, scored 34 goals and posted 112 points in 50 games with U.S. National Development Team last season.

The 18-year-old had three assists in seven games with Team USA at the world hockey championship in May and won a silver medal in January at the world juniors.

Hughes said earlier this week at Devils development camp that his goal is to make the team's roster this season.

"I am focused and ready to play in the NHL," Hughes said. "That's my goal. I want to be successful. It's not really a thing I think about. It's kind of an expectation for me."